Cyclone Michaung: Annamalai calls on BJP workers for relief measures

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Monday informed that to help the public, camps have been set up at the coastal districts and food preparation is going on to serve the public.

Annamalai also urged the BJP workers to work as a team along with the Corporation officials and front line workers to fulfill the basic amenities of the public.

"Trains coming to Chennai have been stopped at suburban stations due to rain. I request the BJP workers to provide necessary assistance to the train passengers as far as possible. I also request the public to be very careful and safe during this difficult time," Annamalai said in a social media post.

Due to the cyclonic storm Michaung, Chennai and its surrounding districts are witnessing heavy rain fall since Sunday.