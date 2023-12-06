Cyclone Michaung: Actor Vijay urges TVMI functionaries to involve in rescue work

CHENNAI: The Kollywood actor and aspiring politician, Vijay on Wednesday urged his 'Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam' (TVMI) functionaries and workers to be involved as volunteers in the rescue operation carried out by the Tamil Nadu government to help the people in the rain-hit areas.

"Due to the cyclone Michaung, followed by heavy rains in Chennai and its suburbs, the public including children, women and the elderly are suffering a lot," said actor Vijay in his social media post.

Further the actor charged that thousands of people are suffering without water, food and adequate basic amenities such as electricity and milk.

There are still many voices on social media asking for help to rescue from the flooded area, he noted.

"At this time, I request our TMVI workers to be involved as volunteers in the rescue work carried out by the government machinery to help the people who are in need. "Kai Korppom, Thuyar Thudaippom" (Let's join our hands, let's get rid of it)," added Vijay.