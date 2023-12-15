Cyclone Michaung: Actor Vadivelu offers Rs 6 lakh in aid
The comedy actor handed a cheque of Rs 6 lakh to minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Udhay posted a message on his X handle, thanking Vadivelu for his contribution.
CHENNAI: Actor Vadivelu has donated Rs 6 lakh to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for cyclone Michaung that caused heavy rainfall and floods in Chennai and the adjoining Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.
மிக்ஜாம் புயல் மற்றும் கன மழையால் ஏற்பட்ட பாதிப்பை சீரமைக்க, கழக அரசு முனைப்புடன் செயல்பட்டு வருகிறது. இந்த சூழலில், அரசின் மீட்பு - நிவாரணப் பணிகளுக்கு உதவிடும் வகையில், 'முதலமைச்சரின் பொது நிவாரண நிதி'-க்கு திரைக்கலைஞர் அண்ணன் வடிவேலு அவர்கள் ரூ.6 லட்சத்துக்கான காசோலையை இன்று… pic.twitter.com/yDYv9GvrZL— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) December 15, 2023
The relief fund has been receiving generous donations from celebrities, entrepreneurs, volunteers and from those among the general public.