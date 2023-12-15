Begin typing your search...

Cyclone Michaung: Actor Vadivelu offers Rs 6 lakh in aid

The comedy actor handed a cheque of Rs 6 lakh to minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Udhay posted a message on his X handle, thanking Vadivelu for his contribution.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|15 Dec 2023 12:06 PM GMT
Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vadivelu (Photo: @Udhaystalin)

CHENNAI: Actor Vadivelu has donated Rs 6 lakh to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for cyclone Michaung that caused heavy rainfall and floods in Chennai and the adjoining Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

The relief fund has been receiving generous donations from celebrities, entrepreneurs, volunteers and from those among the general public.

Online Desk

