Cyclone Michaung: Actor Vadivelu offers Rs 6 lakh in aid

CHENNAI: Actor Vadivelu has donated Rs 6 lakh to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund for cyclone Michaung that caused heavy rainfall and floods in Chennai and the adjoining Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu and Kancheepuram.

The comedy actor handed a cheque of Rs 6 lakh to minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. Udhay posted a message on his X handle, thanking Vadivelu for his contribution.

The relief fund has been receiving generous donations from celebrities, entrepreneurs, volunteers and from those among the general public.