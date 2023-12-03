Cyclone Michaung: 17 IAS officials appointed as Monitoring Officers

CHENNAI: In view of the cyclonic storm Michaung, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday appointed 17 IAS officials as Monitoring Officers for Chennai, Avadi and Tambaram corporations.

According to the circular issued by the state government, "To carry out precautionary measures and rescue operations, one IAS official has been appointed for each zone of Greater Chennai Corporation and one IAS official each for Avadi and Tambaram corporations."

KS Kandhasamy for Zone 1, S Divyadarshini for Zone 2, Sandeep Nanduri for Zone 3, S Prabhakar for Zone 4, K Vijaya Karthikeyan for Zone 5, P Ganesan for Zone 6, S Suresh Kumar for Zone 7, S Palaniswami for Zone 8, M Prathap for Zone 9, S Arunraj for Zone 10, E Sundaravalli for Zone 11, AK Kamal Kishore for Zone 12, MS Prasanth for Zone 13, VR Subbalakshmi for Zone 14 and G Veeraraghava Rao for Zone 15 were appointed as Monitoring officers of Greater Chennai Corporation.

John Louis was appointed for Tambaram and A Shanmugha Sundaram was appointed for Avadi as MOs.

The officials will monitor the ongoing precautionary works and rescue operations in their respective areas.