Cyclone Michaung: 12,000 students to get new books, 3,000 to get new uniforms in Chennai

CHENNAI: About 12,000 students will get new textbooks and notebooks in Chennai city who were affected by Cyclone Michaung early December. Besides this, about 3,000 students will get new uniforms in the city, who lost their belongings to flooding.



Meanwhile, one girls higher secondary government school in Porur that remains to be open due to damages caused in inundation will reopen after restoration works on Wednesday.

As far as Chennai corporation schools are concerned, all schools have resumed except a middle school in Sathiya Moorthy Nagar in Vyasarpadi, said department officials.

Speaking to DT NEXT, an education higher official said, "After taking stock of how many students lost their belongings to flooding on Monday, we have begun distributing the materials from Tuesday."

"As far as textbooks and notebooks are concerned, about 12,000 students in Chennai will be given new ones. And, new uniforms will be given to about 3,000 students in the city," the official added.

The department official said that procurement of textbooks and notebooks were brought in from other central and northern districts of the State. However, as there was enough uniform stock here, the uniforms were distributed right away.

Incidentally, when asked about the students who have been the victims of oil spillage with flooding in north Chennai, the official clarified, "As the schools have reopened, we are urging students to attend. If we prolong holidays or give relaxation, it is likely for these students to drop out. Hence, we are keen about bringing these students to school."