Cybercrime police registers case against 'viral' bus driver Sharmila

CHENNAI: The cybercrime police have registered a case against Sharmila, a viral bus driver in Coimbatore.

Sharmila, Coimbatore's first woman driver, received a huge reception from the public and became popular after various videos of her driving a bus went viral on social media.

Kattur Traffic Police Assistant Inspector Rajeshwari, who was on duty, inquired as Sharmila came in a car near the Sanganer junction of Coimbatore Sathy Road and caused disruption to the traffic.

Police Assistant Inspector Rajeshwari lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Unit that Sharmila, who recorded the video, posted it with the wrong information on her Instagram page.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 506(i), 509, and 66C of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation.

It is noteworthy that after Sharmila was fired from a private bus company after which Actor Kamal Haasan, called her and gifted her a car. Sharmila currently drives her own taxi.