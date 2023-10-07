CWC: Special train to run from Velachery and Chintadaripet

CHENNAI: A passenger special train would be run between Velachery and Chintadaripet in view of the ICC – Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 League matches to be played at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium at Chepauk.

A release issued by Southern Railway on Saturday said, Velachery – Chintadripet – Velachery passenger special train will run on 08th, 13th, 18th, 23rd ,27th October for (5 days).

The train leaving Velachery at 22.40hrs would reach Perungudi, Tharamani, Thiruvanmiyur, Indira Nagar, Kasthurba Nagar, Kottupuram, Greenways Road, Mandaveli, Thirumayilai, Mundakanni Amman temple, Light House, Tiruvallikeni, Chepauk and Chintadaripet at 22.43hrs, 22.45hrs, 22.48hrs, 22.49hrs, 22.5Ihrs, 22.52hrs, 22.55hrs, 22.57hrs, 22.59hrs, 23.00hrs, 23.04hrs, 23.06hrs, 23.08hrs and 23.15hrs, respectively.

The train on the return direction would leave Chintadaripet at 23.20hrs and reach Velachery at 00.05hrs.