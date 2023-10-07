CWC: Mayor Priya inaugurates Garbage-in-Bin, Lets Make Chennai Win awareness program

CHENNAI: In view of the World Cup cricket match between India and Australia to be held at Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, mayor R Priya inaugurated an awareness program 'Garbage in Bin, Lets Make Chennai Win' to create awareness about garbage as part of Singara Chennai 2.0 project.

This awareness program has been organized by the Corporation in view of the large number of people to watch the match on October 8 and subsequent matches. The impact of this campaign will also be huge as around 2 lakh fans are expected to attend these matches.

Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan, additional commissioner (health) Shankar Lal Kumawat, S Sheik Abdul Rahaman, regional deputy commissioner (Central), ward members, and other senior local body authorities were part of the event.