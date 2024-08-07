Customs seizes agarwood, agar oil worth Rs 40 lakh from Sri Lankan passengers at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Customs department at the Chennai airport on Tuesday seized agarwood and agar oil worth Rs 40 lakh from two Sri Lankan passengers.

The officials were conducting a security check for the passengers who had arrived from Colombo in Chennai on Tuesday night when they intercepted two Sri Lankan passengers on suspicion. The duo, who was visiting Chennai on a tourist visa, appeared nervous and gave evasive replies. When the customs team searched their baggage, they found 20 kg of agarwood and 15 bottles of agar oil in them.

As it is illegal to carry agarwood without proper documentation, the Customs officials seized the contraband items.

The total value of the seized wood and oil is estimated to be at Rs 40 lakh.

Both passengers were arrested and further inquiry is on.

The aromatic agarwood is highly-prized for its use in the production of high-quality perfumes, particularly in European countries.