Customs seize over 2 kg gold worth Rs 1.5 cr in city airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.5 cr and arrested two women passengers in the airport on Tuesday. Officials received information that two people were arriving at the T1 terminal from Bengaluru were carrying a huge quantity of gold.

So, while monitoring all passengers, they intercepted two women. During questioning, they argued with the officials and said that the Customs could not stop domestic passengers for a check-up. However, officials patiently explained to them that they were legally allowed to search any passenger.

Later, while conducting a search, officials found gold weighing about 2.4 kg worth Rs 1.5 crore in their suitcases, which was recovered and seized. Both women were arrested. Investigations are on to identify those behind the trail.