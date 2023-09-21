Customs seize gold worth Rs 1.8 crores, two persons held at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1.8 crores and arrested two persons including an airport contract labour on Thursday.

On Thursday the Indigo Airlines flight arrived at the Chennai airport from Dubai in the morning. The CISF officials noticed an airport contract labour was talking for a long time with a transit passenger who was about to travel to Srilanka.

Later, the officials found the staff was walking towards the exit from the terminal and soon on suspicion the officials intercepted the staff and during a personal search they found he was carrying gold with him.

Later the CISF handed over the gold and the staff to the customs officers and they found the gold was weighing about 3.5 kgs worth Rs 1.8 crores.

During the inquiry, the customs officials found that the staff received the gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai and he had just boarded the transit flight to Srilanka.

Soon the customs along with the CISF managed to hold the take-off and the officials who got inside the flight arrested the passenger and further inquiry was on.

Earlier two days ago the customs officials arrested a transit passenger and the airport staff when they tried to take the gold outside the airport which was worth over two crores