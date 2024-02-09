Customs officials seized two luxury watches valued at 1.7 cr at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized two luxury watches valued at Rs 1.7 crores at the Chennai airport on Monday.

Based on intelligence, one male Indian passenger, who arrived from Hong Kong via Singapore was intercepted by the AIU officers and during a search of his baggage two Watches were found concealed inside.

They appeared like High-end Luxury watches, and on further interrogation, it emerged that the passenger was acting as a carrier to deliver the watches for monetary benefit.

The customs officials with the help of watch experts identified the watches as Patek Phillips 5740 and Breguet 2759.

The Patek Phillips watch has no dealer in India, and Breguet watch model no 2759 is out of stock in the Indian market.

These luxury watches were examined by certified luxury watch experts and watches were found to be original.

The overall market value of these watches was estimated to be Rs 1.7 crores.

The customs officials arrested the passenger, and he was remanded in judicial custody, and further inquiry is on.