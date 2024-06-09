Customs officials seized Rs 8.5 Crore worth gold at Chennai airport; Sri Lankan man and Indigo airline staff arrested

CHENNAI: In a major bust, customs officials at Chennai airport seized 13.5 kg of gold worth Rs 8.5 crore from a passenger who arrived from Singapore on Saturday evening. The passenger, a 29-year-old Sri Lankan man, was attempting to smuggle the gold into India. He had hidden the gold in a parcel and was trying to pass it off as a legitimate shipment.

The customs officials became suspicious when the passenger, who had travelled on an IndiGo flight, tried to pass through the green channel without declaring the gold. When they searched his luggage, they found the gold, which was worth Rs 8.5 crore. This is one of the largest gold seizures at the Chennai airport in recent times.

The passenger was arrested along with an Indigo airline staff member who was involved in the smuggling operation.

Investigation revealed that the passenger was part of a large gold smuggling syndicate and had been taking the help of the airline staff member to help him smuggle gold into India.

Meanwhile, customs officials are investigating how the passenger managed to get past earlier security checks while carrying large amounts of gold.