Customs officials seize USD worth Rs 65 lakhs in the Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized US Dollars worth Rs 65 lakhs in the Chennai airport on Tuesday.

The airport officials, while checking the baggage of the passengers of Bangkok bound airlines in the wee hours of Tuesday, found Khaja Moideen (32) and Ahmed Ibrahim (28) of Chennai were travelling on tourist visas. The officials on suspicion questioned both of them and found they were evasive in their replies. Further, when checking their baggage the officials found both of them had US Dollars hidden in a secret chamber inside their baggage. The officials recovered USD worth Rs 65 lakhs and they were handed to the Chennai airport customs. The Customs officials arrested both of them and during inquiry, they found it was Havala money and further investigation is on to nab the group behind this.