Customs officials seize over 10 kg gold worth Rs 7 crore in airport

CHENNAI: At the city airport on Tuesday, Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 7 crores and arrested two women passengers.

Officials received information that gold was being smuggled into Chennai from Dubai.

Following that, they began checking passengers who arrived from Dubai in the early morning and intercepted two women from Chennai.

They noticed that the women were nervous and evasive in their replies. Soon, the duo was taken for a personal search. At that time, it was found that both had hidden gold biscuits inside their clothes.

Further, when searching their luggage, gold was found hidden inside a secret chamber as well. Officials recovered and seized the gold weighing 10.3 kg worth Rs 7 crore. The women were arrested and further investigation is going on.

In another incident, Customs officials seized Rs 3 crore worth foreign currencies from a passenger who was about to travel to Thailand. Security officials were checking the baggage of passengers, when they intercepted a Chennai-based passenger.

They found that he had foreign currencies hidden inside his luggage. Officers found it was unaccounted cash and was handed to the Customs.

The Customs officials seized US Dollars, Euros and Saudi Riyal worth Rs 3 crore. They have registered a case and the search is on to nab the group that gave the money to him.