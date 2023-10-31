Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 1.25 cr, arrest three including two airport staff

CHENNAI: On Monday night the CISF officials noticed the airport contract workers Venkateswaran (30) and Mathinullah (28) went to the toilet in the departure terminal and came out after a long time.

On suspicion, the officials intercepted both of them and during questioning, the staff were evasive in their replies.

Soon they were taken for a personal search and at that time the officials found both of them had kept gold hidden inside their socks.

The officials found they were carrying gold weighing about 1.9 kgs worth Rs 1.25 crores.

During the inquiry, it was found that Venkateswaran and Mathinullah had collected the gold from a Srilankan Citizen Mohamed Kudas (36), who arrived from Dubai.

They went to the toilet and kept the gold inside the socks and were about to take the gold outside the airport and hand it to a person who was waiting there.

The CISF caught Mohamed Kudas when he was waiting for the transit flight and all of them were handed to the Chennai airport customs.

The customs officials who seized the gold have registered a case and further investigation is on.