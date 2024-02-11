Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 1 crore at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 1 crore at the Chennai airport and arrested a contract worker on Saturday.

Ajay (30) who works as a contract labourer at a private eatery in Chennai airport was walking towards the exit after his duty hours on Saturday.

The customs officials on suspicion intercepted Ajay and searched him and found gold was hidden in paste form on four packets inside his pair of shoes.

They seized the gold weighing about 1.3 kg worth Rs 1 crore, and they found that a passenger who arrived from Dubai in the early morning had handed the gold to Ajay and asked him to bring it outside the airport.