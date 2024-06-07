Customs officials seize gold worth 3.91 crore in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth 3.91 crore in Chennai airport on Thursday.

Based on a piece of information by the DRI, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted five passengers who arrived in Chennai from Dubai on Thursday.

During the search of their persons, the officers recovered six gold chains of 24K purity and 10 bundles of gold paste from which seven solid gold ingots of 24K purity were extracted.

In total, Gold weighing 6.168 kg valued at 3.91 crores was seized under section 110 of The Customs Act, 1962 and the five passengers were arrested.

Further investigation is under progress.