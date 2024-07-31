Customs officials seize 650 grams of weed at Chennai Airport from passenger who arrived from Thailand

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized first quality weed of about 650 grams from a passenger who arrived from Thailand on Wednesday.

The customs were checking the passengers who arrived from Thailand on Tuesday at midnight.

The officers on suspicion intercepted Yusuf Maidean (50) of Chennai who visited Thailand on a tourist visa.

The officers found Yusuf was nervous and evasive in his replies.

When they checked his luggage found there was a parcel and when opening it they found first-quality dry weed weighing about 650 grams valued at Rs 65 lakhs was hidden.

The Customs officials seized the weed, arrested the passenger and are investigating whether he brought the weed to sell them in Chennai and who are the people behind this.