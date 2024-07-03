Begin typing your search...

Customs officials nab Chennai man with gold worth Rs 62 lakh in underwear

The officials then seized the gold.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|3 July 2024 10:50 AM GMT
Chennai International Airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials on Tuesday seized 960 grams of gold worth Rs 62 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on a private flight at the Chennai International Airport.

They detained the passenger, a Chennai resident, on suspicion and while searching him, found gold bars inside his underwear.

They also tried to probe if the passenger had any connection with the recent smuggling racket involving 267 kg of gold, worth Rs 167 crore, seized across two months at the airport. However, no link was found.

