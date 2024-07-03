Customs officials nab Chennai man with gold worth Rs 62 lakh in underwear

CHENNAI: Customs officials on Tuesday seized 960 grams of gold worth Rs 62 lakh from a passenger who arrived from Dubai on a private flight at the Chennai International Airport.



They detained the passenger, a Chennai resident, on suspicion and while searching him, found gold bars inside his underwear.

The officials then seized the gold.

They also tried to probe if the passenger had any connection with the recent smuggling racket involving 267 kg of gold, worth Rs 167 crore, seized across two months at the airport. However, no link was found.