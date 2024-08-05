Customs officers hereafter are not allowed to use phones during duty hours in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The Customs officers hereafter are not allowed to use mobile phones during duty hours in Chennai airport.

Two months ago it was detected that 267 kgs of gold were smuggled into Chennai from foreign countries over two months and the smugglers managed to bypass the customs check and take the gold outside the airport with the help of duty-free shops in the airport.

Also Read: Gold smuggling syndicate busted at Chennai airport; 267 kg gold worth Rs 167 crore smuggled in last two months

After the incident, the higher officers in last week of June arrested nine people and they were remanded in judicial custody.

Now based on the guidance of the Central Government, the new rules have been set for the customs officers in the Chennai airport.

Hereafter the customs officers should not use their mobile phones during duty hours.

The mobile phones should be submitted in the office and can be collected only after the duty.

The officers would not move out of their allocated place during duty hours and after the shift timings, they can exit only with the permission of the higher officer.

All these new rules were set after the 267 kgs gold smuggling incident and since there is no development in the investigation of the gold smuggling case the Central government has decided to transfer the case to CBI.