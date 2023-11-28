Customs officer, Sri Lankan passenger scuffle at airport

CHENNAI: Tension in Chennai airport after a verbal duel and a scuffle broke out between a customs officer and a Sri Lankan passenger on Monday.

The Sri Lankan Airlines flight landed in the airport on Saturday and the customs officer intercepted a 30-year-old Sri Lankan passenger and asked him to pay customs duty for the 24K gold ring he was wearing on his finger.

The passenger became angry and started to argue with the officer and the argument turned into a scuffle after a point of time.

Later, both of them were taken to the went police station in the airport. When the police decided to take things in their hands, the officer and the passenger decided to solve the issue within themselves and asked the police not to register a case.

No complaint was filed against the passenger after he rendered an apology to the customs officer.