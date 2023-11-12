Customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 4.55 crore at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 4.55 crores at the Chennai airport on Saturday. Based on intelligence, the customs officials intercepted a Malaysian passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur.

The officials found he was carrying three cylindrical gold bars wrapped with black tape in a twin hammer in his baggage. Officials recovered and seized the gold weighing about 3.49 kgs worth Rs 1.88 crores. In another incident, the Customs officials intercepted a passenger from Chennai who arrived from Kuwait via Abu Dhabi. On examination of his check-in luggage, officials found nine gold bars, three gold ingots and three gold cut bits concealed in the rechargeable LED lanterns.

The officials seized and recovered the gold weighing about 4.93 kgs worth Rs 2.67 crores. The passenger was arrested and further inquiry is on.