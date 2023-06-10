CUMTA suggests pedestrian plaza on Anna Salai

CHENNAI: After conducting inspections across the city by travelling public transportation, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has suggested establishment of new bus stands in a few spots and moving away of bus stop near Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), where traffic congestion occurs during peak hours.

A few days ago, CUMTA officials, along with Anshul Mishra, member secretary of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (Authority), travelled in public transportation, including Metro rail, to understand challenges in urban mobility.

Officials from Chennai Corporation, Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project, Traffic police, Chennai Metrorail Limited and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) also took part in the inspection.

After the inspections, the CUMTA has suggested the concerned departments to integrate railway foot over bridge (FOB) by extending it towards bus stop near SIDCO and to develop space below FOB towards Anna Salai side into a pedestrian plaza. It may be noted that the Chennai Corporation is set to develop Kader Nawaz Khan Road in Nungambakkam into a pedestrian plaza.

CUMTA suggested a bus terminus to be provided near Guindy post office. Suggestion has been given to provide bus bays near Little Mount Metro Station so as to integrate Metro feeder service.

Listing out other suggestions in its social media post, the transport authority has said that suggestions were made to relay pedestrian pavement along the Little Mount station for better accessibility.

"CUMTA proposed to extend the park station subway to integrate with existing subway and avoid the pedestrian vehicular conflict. Bus stop in front of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to be moved inside the setback area," it said.