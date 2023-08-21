CUMTA signs MoU with ITDP to facilitate workshops

CHENNAI: Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP) so that the latter would facilitate workshops and knowledge exchange on urban mobility.

Jeyakumar, Member Secretary of CUMTA, and Aswathy Dilip, Managing Director of ITDP India signed the agreement in the presence of Housing Secretary Selvi Apoorva.

According to a CUMTA release, as part of the MoU, ITDP will support CUMTA in prioritizing sustainable mobility, ensuring seamless multi-modal integration between various modes of transport, improving road safety of citizens, and regulating private vehicle usage through efficient parking management.

"The success of this approach requires two things - improved capacity of the city to plan and implement sustainable mobility initiatives and increased public support. To this effect, ITDP will provide technical expertise for projects, drawing from its experience of working with over 100 cities worldwide, and support CUMTA in facilitating workshops and knowledge exchange with local and international agencies to share best practices and learnings," the release said.

CUMTA, the nodal agency for urban transport in Chennai, is working on projects such as Comprehensive Mobility Plan, Safe Routes to School, Parking Management, Road Safety, Intermediate Public Transport Regularization, Multimodal Integration, Bus Route Rationalization, and Digital Chennai.