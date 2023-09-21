'Cultural centre at Rs 28.76 cr to come up in Kapaleeswarar temple land'

CHENNAI: Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) P K Sekarbabu on Thursday announced that the department would establish a cultural centre in Mylapore at Rs 28.76 crore to promote and popuralise the Tamil culture and heritage.

The department has issued administrative sanction to construct the centre. The three-storied building would come up in the land belonging to the Kapaleeswarar Temple, said the minister.

The department has taken the initiative to materalise the announcement made in the budget for 2022-2023.

The centre would serve as a platform to conduct cultural programmes to popuralise the Tamil culture and heritage.

It would also house a library, the minister further said in a release.

The ground floor of the centre would have an exhibition hall and lunch hall, while the first floor would have three training halls and a workshop to accommodate 120 persons at a time.

The second floor would have three multi facility halls and a lunch hall and the third floor would have a multifacility hall with seating capacity of 231 persons and a mini lunch hall, the minister added.