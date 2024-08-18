Culinary treasure troves of Rayalaseema

CHENNAI: When we hear the name Andhra Pradesh, one aspect that strikes our mind is chilli and the spice level of the food. Many regions within the state are dominated by different spices, resulting in unique flavours. Home chef Kanisetty Sravani has come to Chennai for the first time, bringing the exotic flavours of Rayalaseema cuisine, at the Hilton Chennai.

Rayalaseema region comprises Kurnool, Kadapa, Chittoor and Anantapur. Originally from Kadapa, Sravani now lives in Hyderabad. “I took inspiration from my ancestral recipes to bring in the authentic flavours. Though I liked tasting food, I was never into cooking. However, after seeing my mom and grandmother receiving appreciation for their cooking, my interest popped out. That’s how my culinary journey started and now I run a business of manufacturing homemade pickles and podis,” says Sravani.

Sravani adds that the Rayalaseema cuisine has influence from both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. “The Chittoor region has influence from Tamil Nadu, whereas Anantapur and Kurnool are influenced by Karnataka because of the geographical location. However, Kadapa doesn’t have any of its influence,” she elucidates.

Breaking the misconception that Andhra cuisine is high on spice level, the home chef clarifies, “The cuisine is more than just chilli. We use groundnuts in Rayalaseema cuisine. Pepper is also one of the most used spices. Many diners located outside the ‘Kohinoor of India’, have changed the image of the cuisine to just spicy. But authentically, the culinary treasures of Andhra Pradesh are balanced, vibrant, rich and light.”

To start with, the pesarapoppu ganji had a subtle sweetness and was good to go. However, the nannar didn’t meet our expectations. The food festival offers both vegetarian and non-vegetarian unlimited thali. In the starters, the deep-fried black-eyed peas, ginger and green chillies vadalu and pulluntalu, which is fermented dosa batter dumplings, paired well with the aavunai chutney. The pepper flavour in miryala kodi vepudu was top-notch and pachi mirapakaya prawns also aced the list. The meat was succulent.

Kadapa karam dosa went well with kodi pulusu, which has a coconut gravy base. Ragi sangati and methi pappu is a match made in heaven. Mango rice, mixed with ghee and chennginjala podi was delicious. As it is a homemade preparation, the meal was light. Yummy palkova stuffed between fluffy buns was delectable and bellam payasum was also good.

Relish the vibrant flavours of Rayalaseema at the Ayna, Hilton Chennai, till August 25.

Bun palkova, bellam payasum and ravaladdu