Cuban artiste interprets angels as earthly messengers

CHENNAI: Raphael Diaz, an artiste, psychologist, and educator, was born in Santiago de Cuba. He has travelled the world with his work, drawing from his heritage in Cuba, America, and the Dominican Republic.

Drawing inspiration from his rich Latin American heritage, his paintings capture life's essence, portraying poetic sentiments and existential truths. Raphael’s works titled ‘Plantain Angels’ are currently on display at the Kadambari Gallery in DakshinaChitra Museum.

Plantain Angels

“Religious paintings often depict angels as messengers between heaven and earth, delivering divine messages that can impact human destinies. Raphael's angels are portrayed on the canvas as carriers of the Antillean identity, burdened with the weight of its complexity and diversity.



They are not celestial messengers but earthly beings, intertwined with everyday objects, delivering a message meant for humanity. These figures are born from cracks, fragments, and pains, longing to be seen and understood.

Their wings, resembling clusters of bananas, symbolise their grounded existence,” shares Chrislie Perez, a Cuban art curator.