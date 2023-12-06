CTO Colony, Krishna Nagar people suffer as area has been flooded for past two days

CHENNAI: The residents of CTO Colony, Krishna Nagar in Tambaram suffer as the area has been flooded for the past two days and there is a huge demand for milk in the suburbs.

Areas like Krishna Nagar, and CTO Colony are completely flooded with water. The people have to swim in the water which is five feet deep.

Though the rescue team reached the spot with the boats it was not sufficient to rescue all of them since the population in those areas was high.

The people are looking for houses to rent and some of them are travelling to their relatives houses since they can't stay here as all their household equipment got damaged in the flood.

There is a huge shortage of milk in Tambaram, Chromepet, Pallavaram, Alandur, Adambakkam and Palavanthangal.

The people are waiting in long queues in the milk shops but there is not enough amount of stock to provide milk to all of them. The people especially the ones who have small kids in their houses are put to suffer.

The residents said even online deliveries were not available in those areas.