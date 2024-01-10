CS Shiv Das reviews functioning of Kilambakkam bus terminus

CHENNAI: Chief secretary Shiv Das Meena on Tuesday reviewed the functioning of the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT) and instructed the officials to constitute an inter-departmental committee to coordinate issues related to the bus terminus on a daily basis.

Chairing the review meeting of the heads of various departments, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena also gave instructions to constitute a Coordination Committee of CMDA, CUMTA, COP (Tambaram), District Administration, National Highways, State Highways, SETC, TNSTC, MTC and Transport Commissioner to coordinate various issues on a daily basis.

He also instructed the officials to create a new post in the DRO rank to manage the bus terminal at Kilambakkam. The DRO will be supported by additional staff including Deputy Collectors, and other staff who will be deputed for management of the terminus, a release issued by the state govt said.

Various traffic related improvements were also discussed and instructions were issued to take up junction improvement works at Vandalur and Aynanchery and provide shuttle bus services to Vandalur railway junction in addition to the existing services, the release added.

The Chief Secretary instructed CMDA to complete all the works related to accessibility for the differently-abled based on the audit report.

The top bureaucrats also discussed the shifting of operations of TNSTC and Omni buses after Pongal to ensure that the Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus operates at its full potential.

New coordination committee setup to attend issues daily

Tuesday’s meeting was attended by heads of Transport, Environment, Climate Change, Home, Secretary Housing and Urban Development Departments, Member Secretary of CMDA, Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, District Collector, Chengalpattu, Transport Commissioner, Managing Directors- MTC, SETC and TNSTC and other officials from NHAI, Highways Department.

Each department presented the actions taken for providing better facilities and improved passenger convenience such as adequate information dissemination to the passengers, training to the crew members, traffic regulations, sanitation in the bus terminus, transfer of passengers from main terminus to the MTC terminal and declaring the terminus as a “plastic-free zone”.