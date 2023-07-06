CS reviews SWD construction, flood prevention works

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Shiv Das Meena held a review meeting regarding the stormwater drain works and flood prevention measures being carried out in Chennai and its suburbs in view of the northeast monsoon.



The meeting was attended by the officials from the Municipal Administration Department, Water Resources Department, Highways Department, Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board and Greater Chennai Corporation.



He said that the ongoing storm water works in Tambaram Corporation and its suburbs should be completed before the onset of the North East Monsoon.



The works of desilting of the water bodies under the Corporation and in the rivers and canals under the control of the Water Resources Department should be continued and completed.

"It should be ensured that safety arrangements are made at the places where stormwater drains are being constructed by Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metro Rail Limited and, Chennai metro water department. The department should also ensure that the construction of the road is also done where the drains are being dug up, " he said.



He instructed the Corporation to prioritize the completion of Rs 232 crore worth of new canal works under the State Disaster Management Fund. In the areas covered by the Corporation, the storm water works are being started in two phases at 6,720 places with a length of 1359.79 km and it should be completed before the monsoon season.



There are committees formed ward-wise, zone-wise and headquarters-wise to immediately repair road cuts like drinking water, sewerage and electricity board works. These groups should work well. All the precautionary measures to be taken following the rains, all concerned departmental officers should carry out the work with full supervision.

