CS reviews flood mitigation, SWD works instructs GCC to complete works before Sept 30

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday reviewed the flood mitigation measures and storm water drain construction works undertaken by various departments/agencies in the city ahead of the Northeast monsoon.



The chief secretary advised the officials to complete all ongoing drain works in Greater Chennai Corporation before September 30.

An official release issued by the state government said that the commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation exhorted Chennai Metro Rail to see to it that rain water does not stagnate in Vadapalani and OMR.

Additional chief secretary of the state water resource department apprised that about 90% of the storm water drain works undertaken in Pallavaram Ring Road and DLF to facilitate smooth flow of rainwater from reservoirs/lakes have been completed and rest would be over by September 30.

Additional chief secretary of the state highways department said that storm water drain works and silt catch pit construction works being done on EVR Periyar Salai would be completed before October 15. The chief secretary also asked the GCC, highways and WRD departments to repair the road cuts before September 30 in areas where storm water drain works have been completed.