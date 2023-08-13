CS instructs GCC to complete SWD works before Sept 30

CHENNAI: State Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena on Saturday reviewed the status of the ongoing Storm Water Drain (SWD) construction in the city ahead of the northeast monsoon season.

Briefed by the officials of the city corporation and Chennai metro water among others, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena reviewed the actual status of the SWD construction based on the inputs received from an exclusive committee which inspected the works in the city. Based on the committee report, the CS reviewed the action taken at 62 places that required the setting up of barricades, replacement of electric poles, change of drinking water pipelines and completion of pending SWD works.

The chief secretary also reviewed the follow-up action on the issues discussed in the previous review meeting held on August 2. The chief secretary instructed Greater Chennai Corporation to complete the works undertaken on the head of disaster management before September 30.