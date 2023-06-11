Crowd of window shoppers, jaywalkers defeat purpose of skywalk in T Nagar

CHENNAI: The concept of window shopping and jaywalking gazing through the shops in T Nagar seems to be posing a major challenge to the Rs 28.45 crore skywalk project in the area. The skywalk in T Nagar was constructed by the civic body to ease traffic congestion and overcrowding on Ranganathan Street, the commercial hub of Chennai, thereby promoting hassle-free movement.

The skywalk bridge connecting Mambalam railway station and T Nagar bus stand was estimated to benefit around one lakh pedestrians, but the footfall is not encouraging. Visits by DT Next found that the sprawling structure has very limited takers, and the corridors designed to decongest Ranganathan street crowd, remains deserted most of the time. However, morning walkers are relieved as some of them use the skywalk for their morning stroll.

Residents of T Nagar stated that despite the major structure put up for the benefit of the city’s development, the major problem in the area remains unsolved because of people’s behaviour of window shopping.

R Sharmili, a resident of Kolapakkam, stated, “The bridge would be helpful only for those who wish to reach the bus stand or railway station, but a majority of people visit T Nagar to purchase items from several shops based on their budget. They visit Ranganathan Street for small shops and road-side shops, and this trend continues.” However, local residents feel that the skywalk bridge would bring respite during monsoon seasons as it would provide relief and prevent people from getting drenched.

The limited number of people using the new bridge has not impacted the business of street vendors in Ranganathan Street. M V Krishnan, a street vendor, said, “We hope our business will not be affected by the bridge, as usually, people prefer to walk on the streets to purchase products.”

V S Jayaraman, a civic activist, added, “The bridge would be of immense help only to those who want to reach the bus stand from the railway station and vice versa. This category of pedestrians will only be a very few when compared to those who throng Ranganathan Street. However, local residents use the bridge for walking and it is a relief for morning walkers.”