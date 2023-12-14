Croc spotted near Perungalathur last week sent to Vandalur zoo

CHENNAI: The crocodile spotted near Perungalathur last week during the cyclone-induced downpour, was caught by the forest department on Wednesday.

The 8-foot reptile was taken to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur and is under quarantine.

During the heavy rains, residents spotted a crocodile crossing a road on the Alapakkam near Perungalathur on Sunday night. The video went viral on social media. Scared residents in Sadanandapuram, Alapakkam, Perungalathur and Nedungundram alerted the forest department and also the police

But, officials could not trace the crocodile due to heavy downpour. On Wednesday morning, villagers noticed the crocodile was resting near a compound wall on the roadside on the Perungalathur-Alapakkam road and alerted the officials.

Soon the Peerkankaranai police and the Tambaram forest department team rushed to the spot and caught the crocodile with the help of villagers. Later, it was taken to Vandalur zoo and handed over to the authorities.

But, villagers claim that this may not be the only wild animal that strayed into residential area and requested the forest department to search the entire neighbourhood for further crocodile infestation.