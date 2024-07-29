Critical maintenance work organised by Southern Railway in Chennai Egmore Yard

CHENNAI: Southern Railway on Monday claimed completion of major culvert work at the Chennai Egmore Yard which would ease the operations of EMU trains and would alleviate flooding. The construction of a bridge and culvert was a long pending demand from the state government.



Utilizing the Sunday train cancellation block period, several major works in Chennai Beach–Chennai Egmore section including complete dismantling of two FOBs (Foot Over Bridge) at Chennai Park railway station and one at Chennai Fort for the construction of 4th line work were completed.

Major track maintenance works, overhead equipment (OHE) work using heavy machinery were also carried out, said a Southern Railway press release.

Insertion of pre-cast of concrete boxes

To cater to the demands of passengers additional Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) were run on the route.



More than 400 staff and heavy machinery were deployed in the work under the aegis of Divisional Railway Manager, along with the supervision of engineering and other Branch Officers of Chennai Division.

The successful completion of these maintenance works ensures smoother train operations and enhances passenger safety, added the statement.