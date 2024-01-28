'Criminal action would be taken against brokers selling omni bus tickets at extra cost at Kilambakkam terminus'

CHENNAI: Criminal action will be taken against those who sell Omni Bus tickets illegally at extra cost at Kalaignar Centenary Bus Terminus (KCBT), Kilambakkam, warned Anshul Mishra, Member Secretary, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

In a statement, Mishra said that complaints have been received from the passengers that apart from the authorised staff/booking centres in Omni buses, brokers are charging extra from the passengers in violation of the rules.

Following the complaints, the Chief Administrative Officer of the KCBT, J.Parthiaban, RTO Tambaram Yuvaraj and police officials inspected Omni Buses bays on January 27 and ceased illegal booking tickets from the brokers who were let go with warnings.

After the inspection, Parthiban convened a meeting with Omni Bus Owners Association representatives. In the meeting, the association representative said that ticket booking for Omni buses can be done only online or with special ticket booking counters. They said that tickets are not sold through any brokers and appropriate action should be taken against such brokers.

Mishra warned that criminal and strict action will be taken by the police against the brokers who illegally sell omni bus tickets at extra cost at KCBT. In this regard, the passengers are also informed through the loudspeaker at the bus terminal.

Omni Buses bound to the South via GST road have been fully operational from KCBT since January 24.

In the bus terminus, 77 omnibuses can separately be parked on five platforms and all the facilities have been made so that the passengers can move easily.

Apart from it, an idle parking bay has been set up at this terminal to accommodate 250 Omni buses.

All the basic facilities have been provided for Omni bus drivers at this bus terminal. And exclusive to Omni Buses, various series of activities are being carried out in this bus terminal to run Omni buses efficiently, he added.