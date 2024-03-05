Credai’s property expo to begin from March 8

CHENNAI: The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (Credai) – Chennai Chapter will conduct the 16th edition of the property and real estate exhibition (FAIRPRO 2024) from March 8-10 at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam.

“This year, FAIRPRO will showcase homes starting from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 15 crore from more than 75 Credai developers. Also, 8 banks would be offering home loans. Incidentally, Credai Chennai enjoys a 82.6% market share in the residential market in terms of the number of units sold,” S Sivagurunathan, president, Credai Chennai, said.

Aslam Packeer Mohamed, convenor of FAIRPRO 2024, said that the industry employs over 60 million people. “This year, we expect over 50,000 visitors to participate, thus driving the demand for other allied sectors such as construction, finance, consumer goods and others,” he added.

Over 200 projects showcasing 32.5 million square feet of apartment space, 0.25 million square feet of commercial space, and 325 acres of plots will be available during FAIRPRO. SBI is the title sponsor of the event. Axis Bank, Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Indian Bank, LICHFL, and Tata Capital will participate in the exhibition.

P Kruthivas, secretary, FAIRPRO 2024, said: “Property prices are rising due to an increase in construction material and labour costs while unsold inventory is at the lowest compared to the last 5 years.”