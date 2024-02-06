Creative installation in school campus helps students dream big

CHENNAI: Inside the new Lady Andal School building, you’ll find a striking “Dreamcatcher” – a majestic 40-foot-high installation designed by artist Parvathi Nayar. The artist, speaking to DT Next, mentions, “Architect Chiraag Kapoor of CK Architects designed the new building. The school and Chiraag invited me to create a work within the new school building. A dedicated space for the installation was already allocated in the building.”

Parvathi emphasises that by using the dreamcatcher as a powerful symbol the goal was to capture students’ dreams and bring them to life. She expresses, “I have always been thrilled to share art with the next generation. Exposure to art, regardless of your life aspirations, broadens your mind and reveals diverse perspectives. The project took almost ten months to complete.”

Artist Parvathi Nayar

The installation spans four floors and is meticulously crafted from stainless steel, acrylic, wood, and metal fixtures. Parvathi elaborates, “I incorporated elements from academia and art, including mathematical symbols, kolam art, camera shutters, sound waves, cloud computing, quantum models of atoms, and more, in abstract form. Children can actively engage with the installation, exploring and interpreting the work using their imagination. It was an exhilarating project for me as well.”



The visionary artist shares her insights into the installation’s significance - “Dreams are the seeds of our future, and education is the soil in which they thrive. ‘Dreamcatcher’ represents the symbiotic relationship between knowledge and imagination, inviting students to dream big and reach for the stars,” concludes Parvathi. The installation is set to be unveiled on February 9 at 5.30 pm on the school campus.