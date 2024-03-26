Creating Chennai’s first sparrow sanctuary in Kottivakkam Kuppam

CHENNAI: Sparrows, once abundant in our city, have sadly declined in numbers due to environmental challenges. However, a group of volunteers is working together to change this narrative. Led by eco-activist Hafiz Khan, the community is embarking on an ambitious mission to create a haven for these beloved birds.

Hafiz Khan tells DT Next, “We have a team of 24 sparrow ambassadors, passionate individuals from diverse backgrounds including homemakers, marathoners, students, teachers, farmers, and filmmakers. These volunteers will serve as beacons of knowledge and enthusiasm, spreading awareness about the importance of sparrow conservation and guiding others on how they too can contribute to our sanctuary project. Over the next 10 weeks, we will be distributing 1000 sparrow homes throughout the Kottivakkam Kuppam neighbourhood. The team will also ensure there are ample nesting spaces for sparrows.”

Last year, the team covered almost 400 houses. This year, they aim to distribute 1000 nests for sparrows. “Also, we will be geotagging every home where the nests are placed. The volunteers will maintain and manage all the details. Whether you’re a resident, a nature enthusiast, or simply someone who cares about our environment, there’s a role for you to play in Chennai’s first sparrow sanctuary,” adds Hafiz.