Creating abstract art with lines, forms, colours

CHENNAI: Renowned Bhopal-based artist Yusuf is currently showcasing over 30 of his paintings in the city at an exhibition, titled Emotive Colours Pristine Lines. The exhibition, running till November 29 at Artworld Sarala’s Art Centre, unveils Yusuf’s artistry, characterised by his exceptional use of line, form, and colour. “Everything around us is abstract, and the lines in my paintings are abstract as well. Viewers can see horizontal or vertical lines meandering, often adopting a free-flowing form. Sometimes, they might be ruled across the canvas, creating a fusion of spontaneity and structure, entropy, and order,” explains Yusuf.

One of the senior artists in India, Yusuf’s work reflects an endless reservoir of gentle and sublime emotions, coupled with deep perceptions about life and the world at large. He follows the Indian tradition of ‘writing’ the painting rather than ‘making’ it, utilising transparent and dense colours while maintaining a balance in the lines on the canvas.

Prayag Shukla, the curator of the show, notes that in many of Yusuf’s paintings, a subdued palette with shades of blue, beige, and grey evokes a sense of calm and serenity, occasionally punctuated by red or ochre for contrast, conveying a profound sense of life force. According to Prayag, nature is present in Yusuf’s art in essence rather than being intentionally depicted. While Yusuf may not think in terms of conceptualised or predefined images and themes, his artworks possess a strong and compelling quality in terms of their presence and character.