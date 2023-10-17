Creating a festive ambience at home for Navarathiri

As the festive season approaches, you’re likely in the midst of planning for the days ahead. To simplify preparations, DT Next shares some tips on enhancing your home’s ambience.

Marigold garlands and leafy decor:





Embellish your home with marigold garlands - the bright orange and yellow hues, symbolise auspiciousness and festive charm. Additionally, consider hanging garlands made of leaves to adorn doorways or cascade from your ceilings.

Clean and declutter:

Kickstart your preparations by conducting a thorough cleaning of your home and eliminating any clutter. A well-organised and clean environment is the perfect canvas for decoration.

Golu showcase:

If you partake in the tradition of Golu, create an appealing Golu exhibit in a prominent area of your home. Arrange the dolls and figurines with an aesthetically pleasing touch.

Traditional artefacts:

Infuse your decor with traditional Indian artefacts such as bells, brass or copper utensils, and sacred symbols, adding a touch of heritage and spirituality to your home.

Drape fabrics:

Enhance the decor with the use of colourful and traditional fabrics like silk or cotton to drape tables, chairs, and other furnishings. This imparts an elegant and festive atmosphere to your home.

Festive tableware:

If you plan to host guests or partake in special meals during Navarathiri, make use of festive dinnerware, napkins, and tablecloths.

Flower arrangements:

In addition to marigolds, consider incorporating other fresh flowers to create a lovely atmosphere. You can keep flowers in vases, bowls, or as centerpieces.

Toran displays:

Elevate your house entrance with a decorative toran (doorway garland) fashioned from mango leaves, flowers, or even artificial materials. This is a customary and eye-catching Navarathiri decoration.

Diyas/candles:

Place diyas (oil lamps) and candles throughout your home. These not only contribute to the traditional ambience but also impart a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Rangoli artistry:





Infuse your creativity into the house entrance with exquisite rangoli designs. With colourful rangoli powders, flower petals, or coloured rice you can draw intricate patterns.

Colour theme:

Select a specific colour theme for your decor. While many opt for the traditional Navarathiri colours of red, yellow, and green, feel free to choose a combination that resonates with your style.

Wall hangings:

Spruce up your space with decorative wall hangings or artwork that encapsulate the festive spirit. These can encompass images of deities, traditional artwork, or even contemporary pieces with Navarathiri themes.