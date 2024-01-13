Creating a cosplay culture among Chennaiites

CHENNAI: Ahead ofChennai Comic Con, Comic Con India is hosting an interactive cosplay workshop by cosplay experts Medha Shrivastava and Suriya Banu. Medha Shrivastava, a renowned illustrator and cosplayer from Mumbai known for her artworks and innovative cosplays, has won several national and international awards in the field of cosplay and art. She was the first female artist from India to win an international award in cosplay.

Medha describes the cosplay workshop, stating, “This workshop would cover techniques such as sewing, armour crafting, costume construction, prop making, makeup application and wig styling, providing valuable insights for both beginners and seasoned cosplayers. Additionally, this workshop may include discussions on character portrayal, posing, and engaging with the cosplay community. It’s a chance to learn, share experiences, and enhance overall cosplay skills.” Medha, currently working on projects with AR Rahman, has been cosplaying for seven years.

According to Medha, the cosplay scenes in Chennai and Mumbai differ in terms of community size, event frequency, and local preferences. She notes, “Chennai has a growing cosplay community with events like Comic Con providing a platform. Mumbai, being a larger metropolitan area, has a more established and diverse cosplay community, with a higher frequency of events and a wider range of themes. However, specific differences would depend on the current trends and activities within each city’s cosplay community.”

The cosplay scene in India has evolved significantly over the years, with the cosplay community expanding and witnessing increased participation in events and online communities. “Cosplay has gained more visibility through social media platforms, enabling cosplayers to showcase their creations to a broader audience. In India, cosplayers now explore a wider range of themes, incorporating not only Western pop culture but also elements from Indian comics, mythology, and regional cinema. The frequency and scale of cosplay events, such as Comic Con, have grown in major cities, offering more opportunities for cosplayers to showcase their talents,” opines Medha. With the growth of the community, there’s been a rise in cosplay workshops and tutorials, helping newcomers learn costume-making techniques and other skills. The youngster notices that cosplayers are gaining recognition and support from the mainstream media and entertainment industry, contributing to a more accepting and encouraging environment. “There’s a growing emphasis on inclusivity and representation, with cosplayers portraying characters regardless of gender, ethnicity, or body type. Some individuals have turned cosplay into a profession, with opportunities for costume design, event appearances, and collaborations. Cosplay is significantly growing in India and is getting away from the tag of niche,” she tells DT Next.

Suriya Banu is an avid gamer, cosplayer, and anime enthusiast from Chennai. With over 10 years of cosplaying experience, she remains an active member of the Chennai anime community. Suriya states that Chennai has always had a huge number of anime and comic fans. “However, we have very few large-scale events. With the advent of Comic Con, the cosplay scene is going to blow up. I began cosplaying in 2014 after attending my first Comic Con in Bengaluru. Fascinated by the cosplay culture, a couple of friends from the Chennai anime club and I decided to do a group cosplay from ‘Code Geass’ at the Hyderabad Comic Con later that same year,” Suriya shares. The cosplay workshop, featuring Medha Shrivastava and Suriya Banu, will be held today at Watson’s in T Nagar.