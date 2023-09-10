Craters on Embassy Residency Road in Perumbakkam risks lives of commuters

CHENNAI: Despite connecting a major private hospital and two private schools, crossing the Embassy Residency Road in Perumbakkam is a nightmare for residents as potholes on the road make the journey dangerous.

Water stagnation in the crater-like potholes makes things worse as people fear getting electrocuted by a transformer which lies on the road side. Gayathri Karthik, whose parents reside in the Embassy Residency apartments, said that two dogs were electrocuted recently but went unreported.

“The road links Global Hospital, Sri Chaitanya Techno School and National Public School. Parents have no other option but to take this route to take children to the schools. The bad shape of the road is a reason for accidents too in which some parents sustained minor injuries,” she said.

A resident of Sholinganallur, Gayathri Karthik, who visits her parents in the locality frequently, said that the road is slushy and is full of potholes.

“Repeated complaints to Perumbakkam Panchayat have not yielded any result forcing the residents to ride in fear,” she lamented. Ambulances, commercial vehicles also use the stretch, apart from other motorists as the connects Old Mahabalipuram Road near Sholinganallur.

The residents urge the hospital, schools and other commercial establishments located in the area to utilise Namakku Naame Thittam (NMT) and contribute to repair the road, as they have lost with the Perumbakkam panchayat relaying the road.

The residents also want the management of the private schools to take steps to raise the issue with the panchayat as well as the district administration, hoping that the intervention of the schools may bring a solution.

“The panchayat office also is in touch with the commercial establishments to source money under the NMT scheme to repair the road,” a parent said.

Officials of Perumbakkam Panchayat could not be contacted.