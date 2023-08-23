Begin typing your search...
Cracker market to be set in Island Grounds from October 29
The market will have 55 stalls that would function fr October 29, according to TN Tourism Development ministry.
CHENNAI: Ahead of Diwali this year, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation has announced the setting up of firecracker market in Chennai's Island Grounds.
According to the announcement, 55 stalls would be set up in the market from October 29 to November 12. Diwali, this year, will be celebrated on November 12.
