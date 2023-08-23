Begin typing your search...

Cracker market to be set in Island Grounds from October 29

The market will have 55 stalls that would function fr October 29, according to TN Tourism Development ministry.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|23 Aug 2023 7:42 AM GMT
Cracker market to be set in Island Grounds from October 29
X

Representative image

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Ahead of Diwali this year, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation has announced the setting up of firecracker market in Chennai's Island Grounds.

According to the announcement, 55 stalls would be set up in the market from October 29 to November 12. Diwali, this year, will be celebrated on November 12.

ChennaiTamil Nadu Tourism Development CorporationDiwaliIsland GroundsCracker market
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X