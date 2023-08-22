Cracker incident: Nine college students arrested by City Police

CHENNAI: Following the dismissal of 18 students from the institution by the management of Guru Nanak college, nine youths face criminal case as Guindy









Police have arrested seven more persons on Tuesday in addition to the duo who were arrested on Monday for the clash inside college campus.

The arrested students were identified as S Vikash (19), M Dhanush (19), S Manigandan (19), D Varun (19), S Sundar (19), K Iyappan (19), C Madhan (19), V Dhanush Kumar (19) and R Yuvaraj (19).

Police investigations revealed that Dhanush Kumar was the one who lit the firecrackers inside the campus.

Nine students from third-year and nine second-year students have been dismissed, as per an official communication from the college authorities. Of those dismissed, 14 students are from aided streams, pursuing chemistry, plant biotechnology and economics streams and four are from self-finance streams pursuing final year BA in defence and strategic studies.

According to a police official, there was simmering tension between students of first year and second year which escalated into a brawl-like situation on Monday in which final year students too got involved.

Two students managed to bring locally made crackers (used in temple festivals and funerals) to create a scare and burst it, which led to it being reported as students using country-made bombs in the clash attracting a reaction from opposition leaders.