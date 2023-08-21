Cracker incident: 18 students dismissed from Guru Nanak College

CHENNAI: In a fallout of the students' clash on Monday in which a cracker was burst triggering a political response, the management of Guru Nanak College in Velachery has dismissed 18 students for their 'involvement in antisocial activities and creating unrest on the campus'.

Nine students from third-year and nine second-year students have been dismissed, as per an official communication from the college authorities.

Of those dismissed, 14 students are from aided streams, pursuing chemistry, plant biotechnology, and economics streams, and four are from self-finance streams pursuing final year BA in defense and strategic studies.

According to a police official, there was simmering tension between students of first year and second year which escalated into a brawl-like situation on Monday in which final year students too got involved.

Two students managed to bring locally made crackers (used in temple festivals and funerals) to create a scare and burst it, which led to it being reported as students using country-made bombs in the clash attracting a reaction from Opposition leaders.

Police had arrested one student in connection with the incident.