Crack on rail track near Tirusulam station; major mishap averted

CHENNAI: The Tambaram-Chennai Beach suburban train that departed from Tambaram railway station at 5:45 AM on Tuesday morning escaped a mishap as the loco pilot alerted the officials when he heard a different sound coming from the track between Tirusulam and Meenambakkam railway stations.

The train was slowed down and halted at Meenambakkam station.

The railway officials rushed to the spot, and while inspecting the railway tracks, they discovered a huge crack on one of the railway tracks in that section.

Due to this, traffic between Tambaram and Chennai Beach was affected, and the service was completely stopped for about 45 minutes. The commuters suffered due to delayed service.

The railway officials stated that cracks occur in the tracks during periods of extreme heat or cold and that permanent repairs are underway.