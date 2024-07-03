CPM seeks action against lift contractor of KP Park over recent fatality

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, the CPM has sought action against the lift maintenance contractor for the death of Ganesan (52) at the TNHUDB building in KP Park, Pulianthope, and also compensation for the deceased family.

In a statement, G Selva, secretary, CPM Central Chennai, said that Ganesan was coming down from the 10th floor in the lift in ‘E’ Block, on June 29 at around 4.30 pm when he tried to get out of the lift due to power failure.

He fell from the 7th floor and died on the spot.

“The loss of life could have been avoided if the lift’s battery had been operational after the power outage. However, none of the lifts constructed in KP Park project phase 2 are battery-operated. Also, the generator has been out of service for the past two-and-a-half years. Thus, this accident occurred because the lift was operated without proper maintenance leading to the death of a poor worker,” he said.