CPM members stage protest against CPCL at Manali seeking adequate compensation to oil spill affected people

CHENNAI: CPM members on Friday staged a protest in front of CPCL at Manali seeking a door-to-door survey to ascertain damages to each household and livelihood of fishermen in the oil spill and pay them compensation accordingly.

R Jayaraman, CPM's, ward four councillor, Greater Chennai Corporation said that the oil spill from CPCL has entered the houses in Ernavur and western parts of Thiruvottiyur damaging their household items and vehicles through Buckingham Canal and Kosasthaliyar. "Fishermen have suffered loss of livelihood and damages to their boats and nets, " he added.

He said that his party has sought adequate compensation from the CPCL to the houses and fishermen as per the losses suffered by them.

"Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board should also take strict action against the CPCL and other companies causing environmental damages and pollution in the vicinity, " he said, appreciating the relief work carried out by the state government and the corporation officials in the aftermath of the cyclone Michaung.

Meanwhile, Pasumai Thaayagam chairperson Sowmiya Anbumani visited oilspill affected Ennore Creek on Friday and sought adequate compensation to the affected families.